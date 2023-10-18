OWASS alumni install CCTV cameras to mark school's 50th anniversary

Regional News of Wednesday, 18 October 2023

Source: Nana Peprah

Opoku Ware SHS has become the first public second-cycle institution with CCTV cameras fixed on its campus to beef up security.



This follows a presentation and commissioning of CCTV camera projects that were funded by the school's alumni known as the X-year group.



As part of an activity to mark their 50th anniversary and homecoming celebration, members of the X-year group presented CCTV cameras to ensure effective security for the school.



The CCTV cameras worth USD 100,000 funded and presented by the school's alumni make the school the first second-cycle public institution to have CCTV cameras in Ghana.



Speaking after the commissioning of the project, Dr. Samuel Frimpong, the Vice Provost for Graduate Education Missouri University of Science Technology - USA, and leader of the alumni group abroad, said it was a decision by the group to help upgrade the school's security.



He said that apart from enhancing the safety and security of the school, the project was expected to serve as a symbol of unity, responsibility, and the enduring legacy of the alumni.



For his part, Kwabena Afriyie Asamoah, a member of the group said the alumni group was always delighted to extend helping hands to the school, due to the disciplinary and hardworking behaviour it plants in its products.



Entreating the school to practice maintenance culture, Mr. Afriyie further disclosed that the group was going to do more to help the school whenever the need arose.



"Everybody will testify that OWASS is a disciplinary school that brings up responsible and great persons. We always feel proud of the school and that is why every year group is always rushing to help the school. On our 50th anniversary, we are doing this to help the school, and the same way other year group alumni will come to commission a project next year," he said.



Delivering a speech on behalf of the school's headmaster, Rev. Fr. Stephen Owusu-Sekyere, the assistant headmaster of the school expressed his gratitude to the X-year group alumni for such outstanding generosity, vision, and dedication.



According to him, the installation of CCTV cameras in the school with over four thousand students was a significant step towards ensuring well-being and security.



"This project, initiated and funded by the X-year group alumni, embodies the spirit of giving back, of showing their commitment to the values and education instilled in them during their time at this institution.



"The X-year group, even they left here 50 years ago, has demonstrated a profound commitment to our school community, a commitment that extends well beyond the years they spent within these walls," he said.



He added that the investment in the school's security and the future of the students reinforces the idea that the school was not just a place of learning, but a community that cares for its own.



He finally assured the school's commitment to practicing maintenance culture where he indicated that they were going to take very good care of the cameras that have already been fixed in the school.