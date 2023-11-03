OSP vs Adu Boahen: The timing in releasing the report is politically suspicious - Martin Amidu

General News of Friday, 3 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, has cast a slur on the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) regarding its recent clearance of Charles Adu Boahen, a former Minister of State in charge of Finance, from allegations of influence peddling.



He drew attention to the timing and political implications of the OSP report's release, questioning why the OSP released the report just a few days away from the National Delegations Conference of the New Patriotic Party.



According to the former Special Prosecutor, the timing of the release of the report on October 30, 2023, raises questions and appears problematic and politically-suspicious.



“The timing of the publication of the OSP report on 30 October 2023 problematic and politically suspicious,” part of the statement read.



Addressing the significant issues surrounding the report, Amidu stressed that the investigation seemingly failed to address critical aspects related to the alleged offence, particularly the involvement of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



“The offence was committed by Charles Adu Boahen. The OSP Charles Adu Boahen Report, however, conspicuously does not contain the results of any investigation and interrogation of the Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, as to the fact that Charles Adu Boahen was acting at his behest and with his knowledge,” Amidu highlighted in his statement.



The Vice President, Dr Mahamudi Bawumia is in a flagbearer-ship race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) with three other contenders, to lead the party into the 2024 general election.



The others are Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



The party has scheduled November 4, 2023, to hold its National Delegates Conference.



Background



The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) cleared Charles Adu Boahen, minister of state for finance, of allegations related to influence peddling.



The investigation stemmed from an undercover operation and was detailed in the investigative documentary titled "Galamsey Economy," published by Tiger Eye P.I.



The allegations against Adu Boahen were centered around his interactions with an undercover agent posing as a wealthy sheikh interested in investing in Ghana.



The investigation revealed that Adu Boahen had engaged in discussions with the supposed sheikh, during which he appeared to solicit an appearance fee for the Vice President and accepted a cash gift of $40,000.



Despite these allegations and the appearance of impropriety, the OSP ultimately concluded that Mr. Adu Boahen's actions did not constitute criminal conduct under current Ghanaian law.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



