OSP requests CJ to replace judge sitting on all its cases in court

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has requested that the judge who sits all cases of the office in court, Justice Edward Twum, be recused and another allowed to take up those responsibilities.



The request by the OSP to the Chief Justice involves cases such as the ones involving the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah.



According to a statement issued by the OSP on Thursday, October 12, 2023, Judge Twum has been prejudiced in his handling of cases from the Office of the Special Prosecutor.



“The OSP has requested the Chief Justice to recuse and remove His Lordship Justice Edward Twum from all cases involving the OSP pending before him.



“The request is grounded on the OSP’s well-founded belief that Justice Edward Twum appears to be highly prejudiced against the OSP and the person of the Special Prosecutor,” the statement said.



It also added that going forward, the judge should not expect the OSP to cooperate with it on any case in this regard.



“Consequently, as it stands, the OSP would not and cannot be reasonably expected to be parties to proceedings before the said judge,” it added.



It would be recalled that Justice Edward Twum had previously ordered the OSP to release cash seized from the residence of the former minister, Cecilia Dapaah.



The OSP complied, but on the same day, it went ahead to again seize the money, issuing a fresh freezing order.



A report by 3news.com indicated that while the OSP gave no specific reasons for this requestions, it said it believe this primarily has to do with the initial position taken by the judge not to confirm the freezing order on Cecilia Dapaah’s accounts.



