OSP lauds whistleblowers for their valuable contribution to its work

General News of Monday, 11 December 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has commended its sources and whistleblowers for their contribution towards its work.



In a statement to commemorate International Anti-Corruption Day and the anniversary of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC), the OSP emphasized that the fight against corruption is a shared responsibility.



“We commend our confidential sources and whistleblowers for their valuable contribution to the work of the OSP. We encourage citizens and residents to join us in the fight against corruption.



“We are reminded of the essence and utility of eradicating the menace of corruption in aid of building our country on fairness, justice, and transparency,” the OSP stated.



It continued: “Let us envision a future where every citizen and resident lives with the legitimate expectation that integrity will triumph over deceit and the rule of law will prevail. The fight against corruption is a shared responsibility, and together we can build a prosperous Ghana.”



The OSP further reiterated its commitment to the fight against corruption in the country.



According to the OSP, it will cooperate with other relevant bodies both in Ghana and outside in the fight against corruption in the country.