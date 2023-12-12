OSP has boosted confidence in anti-corruption efforts - Minority

General News of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

The Deputy Minority Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim, has commended the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) for its commendable efforts in bolstering the confidence of Ghanaians in the fight against corruption.



According to him, the establishment of the OSP is one of the best decisions the state has made.



Ahmed Ibrahim stated, "… Mr. Speaker, we must commend OSP for doing a very good job. This is one of the best things we have done for ourselves as a country. Many people in the country now... have some kind of confidence in him."



Highlighting the significance of the OSP's work, he said; "Those days, it used to be only the Public Accounts Committee, and before the Public Accounts Committee would get the report on corruption cases, years have gone by. This time, the Public Accounts Committee is fighting old cases, and the OSP is fighting new cases, and I think this way is the best way to fight corruption."



The remarks came during parliament's approval of an estimated budget of GH¢149 million for the OSP for the year ending December 31, 2024.



