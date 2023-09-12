OSP files motion for seizure of Cecilia Dapaah's accounts, assets

General News of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

The Office of the Special Prosecutor led by Kissi Agyebeng has again filed an originating motion at the High Court seeking confirmation of seizure and freezing orders of financial assets of former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah.



The motion filed on Monday, September 11, is expected to be heard on October 18, 2023 in the new legal year.



The latest action comes six days after the Special Prosecutor complied with the High Court orders to return those seized money following its searches.



On July 24, the Special Prosecutor and his team conducted a search at three residences associated with the former Minister and discovered additional five Thousand United States dollars (US$590,000.00) and Two Million Seven Hundred and Thirty Thousand cedis (GHC2,730,000.00).



Consequent to that and in line with further searches, the OSP filed an originating motion at the High Court to seek confirmation order for the bank accounts of the former Minister which hold substantial amounts in both dollars and cedis have been frozen.



It also received a confirmation order from the court against her bank accounts and investments of the Cecilia Dapaah domiciled at Prudential Bank Limited and Societe Generale.



But, that application filed on August 8, was dismissed by the High Court presided over by Justice Edward Twum on grounds that it was filed out of the seven days statutory period and also the OPS acted wrongly in conducting that search.



