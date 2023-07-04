OSP completes probe on Charles Bissue, Adu Boahen

General News of Tuesday, 4 July 2023

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has concluded its investigations into allegations of corruption involving Charles Bissue; a former Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, and three other high-profile suspected corruption cases.



The OSP, in its half-yearly report released on June 30, 2023, disclosed that these cases were among the nine it had been actively investigating. Additionally, more than 150 corruption cases are currently at various stages of consideration.



One of the cases investigated by the OSP involved an alleged attempt by a wealthy businessman to bribe Members of Parliament (MPs) on the Majority side. These MPs had called for the resignation of the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.



The OSP's investigations into this matter have been completed, and the Special Prosecutor (SP), Kissi Agyebeng, is expected to announce the next line of action soon.



The report stated, "The Special Prosecutor will issue directives and further action on the matter in due course."



It can be recalled that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo terminated Charles Adu Boahen's appointment as Minister of State on November 14, 2022, following an exposé by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



The exposé allegedly showed Adu Boahen accepting money from a supposed Arab businessman. With the conclusion of the investigations into Adu Boahen's case, the OSP's findings are eagerly awaited.



The release of the half-yearly report is in accordance with Section 3(3) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959). This provision mandates the OSP to publish the list of corruption cases it is investigating, prosecuting, as well as the number of acquittals, convictions, and assets recovered.



