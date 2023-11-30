OSP commences investigations into Government payroll administration

General News of Thursday, 30 November 2023

Source: GNA

The Office of the Special Prosecution (OSP) has commenced corruption risk assessment and investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of Government payroll administration.



The assessment and investigation are especially aimed at isolating and removing non-existent names, recovering wrongful payments, and the prosecution of persons suspected to be culpable for any offence(s).



Kissi Agyebeng, the Special Prosecutor, made this known at a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday to update the media on developments in respect of some ongoing investigations concerning corruption and corruption-related offences in the country.



He said the Controller and Accountant General’s Department was collaborating with the OSP on the investigation and assessment.



“A joint project team of selected staff of the two institutions has been formed,” he added.



He said the investigation and assessment would cover all banks and employees on government payroll.



The exercise will be carried out in two phases with Phase I covering Ghana Education Service and the health institutions.



He said Phase II would cover all Metropolitan/Municipal/District Assemblies, Ministries, Departments and Agencies.



On Tema Oil Refinery investigations, the OSP has commenced analysis of the risk of corruption in respect of the proposed partnership agreement between the Refinery and Tema Energy and Processing Limited.



The Special Prosecutor said it had directed the Management of the Refinery to immediately suspend the proposed partnership agreement, ongoing negotiations, operations, and all other ancillary activities arising out of and consequent upon the proposed partnership agreement until otherwise advised by the Special Prosecutor.



On State Lands, Stool Lands, and other Vested Lands, the OSP has commenced investigation into the appropriation, sale and lease of State-owned lands and properties to individuals and corporate bodies since 1993.



He said the investigation covered all lands and properties under the direct stewardship of the Lands Commission; the Ministry of Works and Housing; all other Ministries; State Housing Company; State Owned Companies; and other State agencies.



The investigation also covers the management of vested lands and all public lands over which the State’s ownership or control has been relinquished and the conditions of release.