ORMI to host second edition of Science, Technology and Engineering fair

Regional News of Monday, 13 March 2023

Source: Gedemor Courage, Contributor

Opportunity and Risk Management Institute (ORMI), an educational research center, in collaboration with Abor Community Development Association and Abor Senior High School, have slated Friday, March 31 to Saturday, April 1 for the second edition of an exhibition event dubbed ‘Science, Technology and Engineering fair 2023.’



The event, which would be on the theme, “Inventions for Community Development” according to the organisers, promises to get students to generate energy and other technological innovations that would benefit their communities.



“This is a program emerging from a broader spectrum of plans and programs embarked upon by ORMI under its Corporate Social Responsibility agenda, and it is geared towards stimulating the genius of Ghana’s future leaders to translate their pure theoretical knowledge into tangible products.”



Madam Stella Attakpah, Managing Director of ORMI, ahead of the event, said the exercise would further improve the standard of living, provide jobs, as well as making learning experience more interesting and solution based for teachers and students.



This year’s Fair has over 18 participating schools against 8 schools held in April last year which were drawn from both Junior and Senior Schools.



The participating schools will include, St Paul’s SHS, Abor SHS, Dabala SHTS, Akatsi SHTS, Sogakope SHS, Zion College, Dzodze Penyi SHS, Anlo-Afiadenyigba SHS, Avenor SHS, Adidome SHS, Volta SHS, Abor RC JHS, Dakuman DA basic, Keta EP JHS, Adafienu EP JHS, New Covenant International School, Dzelukope EP JHS, and others.



Some other key objectives the Fair focuses on, were to encourage students to unearth their innate potential, to give both students and teachers a platform to leverage teaching and learning experience, to encourage students to identify problems in their environment and develop solutions.



The rest are, to contribute to the building and developing of Ghana’s human capital in the face of changing global market trends, and encouraging the youth to become self-reliant.



Awards, certificates, and others would be presented to the best-participating schools during the exhibition which would be held on Aborsco campus within the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region.