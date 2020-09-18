General News of Friday, 18 September 2020

OPSA powers resource centre to aid visually impaired students

Okuapemman Past Students Association making donation to their alma mater

The 1993 O’Level Year Group of Okuapemman Past Students Association (OPSA) has donated a generator to their Alma mater.



The donation, which was made to the Resource Center of the school, follows an appeal made by the Head of the Centre in August this year to the Association to ensure continued power supply in the school for effective learning, especially for the visually impaired students.



At the handing over ceremony, Mr. John Ofosu Awuku, President of 1993 O’Level Year Group, said his group was committed to contributing its quota to the school to create a conducive learning environment.



Mr Stephen Asante Bekoe, National President of OPSA, lauded the efforts of the 1993 O’Level Year Group for their promptness in providing the equipment.



He called urged other year groups and branches to emulate the gesture by the 1993 O’Level Year Group.



He also advised the School's Management to ensure the regular maintenance of the equipment to guarantee its life span.



The immediate past head prefect of the school, Masterel Kpalam, also commended their benefactors.



"This is a dream come true and my mates who have visual impairment will be very much pleased with this benevolent donation," he said.



"The 1993 O’Level Year Group has also donated two polytanks to the School for water harvesting, supported in the purchasing of rails for the classroom block and collaborated with the 92 and 94-year Groups to refurbish the administration block. "



Receiving the donation, Mr. Atiemo Akuffo, the headmaster, expressed his appreciation to the group for their continued support.



He said the equipment had come at the right time, saying, "We shall no longer rent a generator."



Okuapemman School is situated at Akropong Akuapem in the Eastern Region of Ghana and was Founded by Barrister Maxwell Opoku Akyeampong on 8th February 1957.

