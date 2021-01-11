Regional News of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

OPASS 1995 year group donates 21 sewing machines, other items to Home Economics Department

A photograph of the donors and beneficiaries

Old Students of the Ofori Panin Senior High School (OPASS) 1995 year group have donated twenty hand sewing machines, a knitting machine, and one industrial machine to the school.



The items which are all at the cost of GH¢11,000 and received by management forms part of the 1995 year group’s 25th-anniversary celebration after leaving the four corners of the school some 25 years ago.



The items, according to the year group is to help equip the home economics department of the school and also boost the morale of the students to give out their best in their chosen field of studies.



The President of the 1995 year group, Johnson Appiah who spoke to this reporter after the donation encouraged other year groups to come together and initiate projects to also develop the school.



“The 1995 year group as part of our 25th anniversary, decided to come back to the school, do some assessment to see if we can be of help to the school. A team was sent to the school to do a study and we came out with the idea that we will have to at least support the Home Economic Department because we saw that their practical materials were not enough so we decided to give them twenty hand sewing machines, one knitting machine and one industrial machine all at the cost of GH¢11,000," Mr. Appiah said.



“We are where we are in life today because of the good tuition, guidance, and support we received from our teachers here at Opass and we cannot be ungrateful for that. The old student associations of various year groups have also come to the aid of the school in diverse ways. Some renovating the science blocks, the kitchen department and all the other areas so, we thought we could also do something to support the school".



He added, "We are therefore calling on our colleague old students of different year groups to also come to the school and see whether they can be of help in any kind because it is the school that has made us into what we are today so if we have, we must also give to the school so that our young and upcoming ones will be able to at least be of the same level with us".



Management of the school who were extremely excited about the gesture indicated that the items will go a long way to assist teaching and learning which will encourage the students to study hard to come out with flying colors".