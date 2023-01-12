OMCs have overpriced fuel for first pricing window of January - COPEC

General News of Thursday, 12 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) has stated that oil marketing companies have overpriced fuel for the first pricing window of January 2023.



Detailing its projections and predictions for the first window, COPEC stated that fuel petrol should be sold at GH¢10.59 and diesel at GH¢12.84.



COPEC, therefore, calls for deepened investigations into the pricing regime used by OMCs as it noted that its projections were based on the dollar rate.



Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC).



COPEC's Predictions:

(Window 1 of Dec. 23)



Petrol: 10.59

Diesel: 12.84

Mean Val: 11.72

------------------------



Pump Prices of Some SELECTED OMCs

(As on 10 Jan. 2023)



1 Total

Petrol: 12.40 (17.11%)

Diesel: 14.60 (13.69%)

Mean: 13.50 (15.23%)



2. Shell

Petrol: 12.40 (17.11%)

Diesel: 14.60 (13.69%)

Mean: 13.50 (15.23%)



3. Goil

Petrol: 12.40 (17.11%)

Diesel: 14.60 (13.69%)

Mean: 13.50 (15.23%)



4. Allied

Petrol: 11.95 (12.86%)

Diesel: 13.95 (8.63%)

Mean: 12.95 (10.54%)



5. Petrosol

Petrol: 11.95 (12.86%)

Diesel: 14.48 (12.76%)

Mean: 13.22 (12.80%)



6. Puma

Petrol: 11.99 (13.24%)

Diesel: 13.99 (8.94%)

Mean: 12.99 (10.88%)



7. Frimps Oil

Petrol: 11.62 (9.74%)

Diesel: 14.42 (12.29%)

Mean: 13.02 (11.14%)



8. Star Oil

Petrol: 11.69 (10.40%)

Diesel: 13.99 (8.94%)

Mean: 12.84 (9.60%)



9. JP

Petrol: 11.89 (12.29%)

Diesel: 13.99 (8.94%)

Mean: 12.94 (10.45%)



10. Nick Pet

Petrol: 11.99 (13.24%)

Diesel: 14.50 (12.91%)

Mean: 13.25 (13.06%)



COPEC's Predictions were based on the Dollar rate of $1=GHS10.295, as put across by NPA.



By the above, the OMCs have overpriced their Petrol and Diesel products within the window.



This calls for deeper investigations as to why the high Petroleum prices in the first window of January 2023.



SSD/SARA