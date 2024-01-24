OB Amoah speaks after withdrawing from Akuapem South NPP primary

Politics of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Akuapem South, Osei Bonsu Amoah popularly known as OB Amoah, has announced his withdrawal from the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for January 27, 2024.



Amoah, who also holds the position of Chairman of the Research Committee of the Party, has cited personal reasons and emphasized that his decision is in the best interest of the party.



The MP disclosed that his choice to not seek re-election, made just days before the election, was the result of consultations with the party's leadership.



"I have been in Parliament for four terms and have also served in the executive, gathering a lot of experience along the way. I am still active in the party.



“I withdrew for the national interest of the party and personal interest," citinewroomm.com quoted him to have said in an interview.



Despite stepping away from the race, Amoah has also called on delegates in the Akuapem South constituency to ensure peaceful elections, urging them to rally behind the eventual winner to ensure the party retains the seat.



“I meet delegates and speak to them every time, and the most critical thing is on Saturday, we have peaceful elections and rally behind the winner to ensure that we retain the seat,” he added.



With OB Amoah's withdrawal, the field is now open for a contest among Eric Apeadu Yeboah, Kwame Ofori Gyawu, and Samuel Annor Mensah, who are vying for the slot.



