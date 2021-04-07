Nzemas demand withdrawal of history books from GES

Editorial News of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: GNA

Indigenes of Nkroful, the birthplace of Ghana's first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah have called on the Ghana Education Service (GES) to withdraw some history books distorting historical facts about Dr. Nkrumah and the Convention People's Party (CPP).



They urged the GES to call the author of the book entitled "Golden History of Ghana for Basic Six pupils in Ghanaian schools” to order.



President of the Esiama Development Association, Mr. Mireku Tumi who addressed a news conference at the Kwame Nkrumah mausoleum at Nkroful attended by the elites and well-meaning sons and daughters of Nzema, registered the displeasure and discomfiture of the family of Dr. Nkrumah and Nzemas about the seemingly demonization of their illustrious son who was the touch bearer of Africa's independence.



Earlier, the youth group went through a protest march from Esiama to Nkroful in red bands and hoisting placards some of which read, "Stop The Attacks on Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah", Dr. Kwame Nkrumah is Africa's Man of the Millennium", "Change Not The History of Ghana", "Respect Nkrumah's Legacies" among others.



The conference noted that the personality of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and the image of Nzemas have been denigrated through false and distorted publication.



The conference said the author and publishers sought to distort world history, mislead future generations and create disunited Ghana.



Page 36 of the History book which was previewed at the news conference, pointed out that "the Convention People's Party (CPP) wasted the resources of Ghana to support some African countries to get independence with 10 million pounds for Guinea to fight for independence from France".



The book added that the Kwame Nkrumah-led administration disrespected traditional authorities.



"The CPP did not respect traditional authorities and made some chiefs breaking away from the party".



According to Mr Tumi, the assertion about assisting other African countries could not have been wasted.



"This is one of the funniest jokes that could be told of Africa for if the extension of financial assistance, strategies and bilateral assistance to African countries to gain their independence was a waste of resources, then our various African leaders will not meet almost every year to think about Africa's development".