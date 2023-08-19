Nzema residents to demonstrate against disappearance of Osagyefo Power barge

General News of Saturday, 19 August 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

On Monday, August 21, 2023, residents of Jomoro (Nzemaland) in the Western Region will protest the disappearance of the Osagyefo Power Barge.



The residents have stated that they will hold a peaceful demonstration to demand the location of the power barge.



The demonstration is expected to begin from Ekpu to Halff-Assini from 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.



It will be under the theme “Jomoro MCE, where is the Osagyefo Power Barge?”.



The Member of Parliament for Jomoro, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, reacting to the impending demonstration on her social media handles, said that even though the power barge is managed by the state, the people of Jomoro believe it is their property.



“Upon numerous calls and messages I have had since I ask the deputy minister of energy, William Owureku Aidoo about the current state of the Efasu Power Barge known as OPB in the House of Parliament (Thursday, 29th June 2023) during question time in Parliament, many have asked…



-WHAT?



-WHY?



-HOW?



-WHERE?



(OSAGYEFO POWER BARGE !!!*



The Osagyefo Power Barge, also known as the Osagyefo Floating Power Station, was originally built in 1947 as a cargo ship called “MV Volta River,” which served as a vessel for transporting goods along the Volta River in Ghana.



In the 1990s, Ghana faced severe power shortages, and the then Rawlings government sought solutions to address the energy crisis. The decision was made to convert the MV Volta River into a power-generating facility. The transformation involved retrofitting the ship with power-generating equipment, including gas turbines and generators.



After the conversion, the ship was renamed the Osagyefo Power Barge in honor of Ghana’s first president, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah. The barge was towed to its current location in Effasu, Western Region, Ghana, where it began operations in 2000.



The Osagyefo Power Barge has played a crucial role in Ghana’s power generation infrastructure, helping to stabilize the electricity supply and meet the growing demand for energy in the country. It has been an important asset in Ghana’s efforts to provide reliable and accessible electricity to its citizens.



In long run one will understand that, even though the power barge is operated/ controlled by the central government but a property of the JOMORO CONSTITUENCY



