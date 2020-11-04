Regional News of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Nzema Manle Rural Bank supports three Assemblies towards Farmer's Day

The Nzema Manle Rural Bank Limited presenting the items to the Assemblies

The Nzema Manle Rural Bank Limited in the Western Region has supported three Assemblies in the region towards the organisation of the 2020 National Farmer's Day celebration.



The kind gesture will afford the beneficiary Assemblies an opportunity to celebrate gallant and hardworking farmers with the prizes for their contribution towards the development of this country.



The Bank presented three tabletop fridges to Nzema East Municipality, two gas cookers to Jomoro Municipality and one royal motorbike to Ellembelle District Assembly.



The 36th edition of the Farmer's Day celebration is under the theme, "Ensuring Agribusiness development under COVID-19, opportunities and challenges".



Techiman in the Bono East Region is expected to host the National Farmer's Day celebration on Friday, November 6, 2020.



However, Ellembelle District Assembly will host its Farmer's Day at Kwasikrom, Nzema East Municipality will host theirs at Gwira Banso, and Jomoro Municipality will host theirs at Tikobo No.1.



Presenting the items to the beneficiaries at the forecourt of the Bank's headquarters at Nzema Aiyinasi, Rev. Sarpong Williams who is a member of the Board of Directors revealed that the Assemblies wrote to them for support in this year's celebration and the management approved their request to support them.



He admitted that due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus things had been difficult for the Bank but promised to support them next year.



He also promised that the Bank would continue to provide financial assistance to deserving and hardworking farmers in the area to work hard for this country.



"We have given one Royal Motorbike to Ellembelle District Assembly, we have given three tabletop fridges to Nzema East Municipality and two gas cookers to Jomoro Municipal Assembly to be given to deserving farmers so that they can work hard for the country," he revealed.



Receiving the items, the Nzema East Municipal Agriculture Director, Kenyah Blay commended the Bank for the kind gesture.



He said this was not the first time the Nzema Manle Rural Bank Limited was supporting them with items to celebrate their Farmer's Day.



"This is not the first time Nzema Manle Rural Bank is supporting us to celebrate our Farmer's Day, they have been doing it and we will thank them".



He added, "... though this year we are in a COVID-19 era but this year's donation is extraordinary because we wrote requests to other companies but they didn't support us, they said the covid-19 pandemic has affected their businesses but Nzema Manle Rural Bank didn't say that so we are very very appreciative, I will thank them and ask God to bless them for helping us despite the Covid-19 pandemic".



He, therefore, took the opportunity, to pledge to give the items the deserving best farmers "so that they can work hard for this country."

