Regional News of Friday, 5 March 2021

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Nzema East MCE inspects progress of Kutukrom-Tebakrom road

MCE for Nzema East Municipality, Frank Okpenyen inspecting the road project

The government of Ghana in 2020 re-launched a programme dubbed "Year of Roads" to tackle bad and untarred roads in the country.



And as part of this, Ghana COCOBOD together with the former Member of Parliament for Evalue Gwira Constituency, Catherine Afeku, and some government officials, in November 2020 cut the sod for the construction of the deplorable Kutukrom to Tebakrom road in the Gwira enclave.



The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nzema East Municipality, Frank Okpenyen together with the Nzema East Municipal Coordinating Director, the Municipal Engineer and the media on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, took a tour to inspect the road project.



The MCE and his entourage also took the opportunity to address land compensation and resettlement issues in the area.



At the time of the visit, the MCE was able to resolve the aforementioned issues and affected residents commended the him for his quick intervention.



Addressing the media after the inspection, Mr Okpenyen applauded the contractor and his workers for work done so far.



"In fact, I am impressed, you have done a great job, this is how our local contractors in Ghana should do, this work is moving fast and I know very soon you will complete it," the MCE expressed his satisfaction.



He took the opportunity to beseech the chiefs and their people to continue supporting the contractor and his staff to complete the road project on time.



"The way the construction work is going and we are all happy, I will beg you to keep on giving your support to the contractor and his workers to complete it on time so that we can send our cocoa beans to the depot," he said.



Frank Okpenyen urged the residents to continue to pray for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his appointees to get the strength to develop the country for the betterment of all.



He again commended the president and the COCOBOD CEO, Joseph Boahen Aidoo, for making Gwira a Cocoa District.



On his part, the Chief of Kutukrom, Nana Daniel Kuah thanked the and his entourage for the visit.



Nana Daniel Duah took the opportunity and pledged to give the necessary support to the contractor and his workers to complete the project on time.



"I am also happy for this project and I will do everything to help the contractor and his workers to complete it," he assured.



The Municipal Chief Executive and his entourage also took the opportunity to visit a 12-year-old pupil of Sikaneasem Basic School who was injured during heavy rainfall. Mr Okpenyen donated an undisclosed amount of money to the victim for his medical bills.