Regional News of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Nzema East MCE distributes 7,000 hand sanitizers, nose masks to churches

The MCE further promised to distribute PPEs to other churches, mosques, churches and market centers

Municipal Chief Executive for Nzema East Municipality in the Western Region, Mr Frank Okpenyen, has distributed 7,000 alcoholic-based hand sanitizers to some churches in the area to curb the spread and contract of the killer Coronavirus pandemic.



Additionally, the MCE supplied these churches with 7,000 nose masks.



The MCE is expected to continue the distribution of the Coronavirus preventive items in the coming days.







The beneficiary churches were; The Methodist Church of Ghana, The Church of Pentecost, Christ Apostlic Church International, The Apostlic Church Ghana, Zion Chapel, Anglican Church, Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Endtime Restoration Church and Assemblies of God.



Speaking to the congregants on Sunday, February 28, 2021, the MCE, Frank Okpenyen, urged them to continue to adhere to the Coronavirus safety by washing their hands regularly, wearing nose masks, using of hand sanitizers in the absence of water and soap and also ensuring social distancing.



He also took the opportunity beseech the leadership of the churches to continue to pray against the Coronavirus to vanish from the world.



He said the outbreak of the Coronavirus had destroyed so many economies in the world.



Mr. Okpenyen commended the leadership of the churches for observing social distancing in their temples and urged them to continue with it.



"In fact, I am happy about how you have arranged your chairs and this should continue and I will beg you to always pray against this deadly disease to run away completely from the world because this disease has destroyed many economies in the world", he said.



He added that: "nobody knows when this disease vanish from the world, right now we are all at risk, people cannot travel outside to work, everything is collapsing in the world, despite we continue to distribute PPEs but we have to pray earnestly because with God all things are possible, if we pray hard, God will listen to us".



He also took the opportunity to rubbish propaganda some people are making about the Coronavirus vaccine and urged the congregants to take the vaccine "some people are going rounds saying if you take the vaccine you will die and these propagandists are telling some Ghanaians not to be vaccinated but I am using this opportunity to urge all to rubbish those lies about the vaccine, this vaccine is well approved by FDA and it doesn't kill and that's why the President himself is taking it".







He ended by promising that: "our next distribution of PPEs will be to other churches, mosques and market centers in the Nzema East Municipality so everybody should remain calm because we are ever ready contribute our efforts to fight against this killer Coronavirus pandemic".