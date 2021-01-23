Regional News of Saturday, 23 January 2021

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Nzema East MCE commissions CHPS compound at Gwira Eshiem

Frank Okpenyen, MCE of Nzema East Municipality

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Nzema East Municipality, Mr. Frank Okpenyen, in the Western Region, has commissioned and handed over a newly built and furnished Community-based Health Planning Service Compund to the chiefs and people of Gwira Eshiem.



The colourful event which took place on Thursday, January 21, 2021, is expected to serve the people of Gwira and its environs and to provide basic health care delivery for them.



In addition, he gave out 50 pieces of household bulbs, two boxes of hand sanitisers, 5 mattresses, dozens of nose masks to the staff at the CHPS compound to supplement the existing ones.



In a short ceremony attended by some officials of the Assembly and staff of the facility as well as the chiefs and people of Gwira Eshiem, the MCE, Mr. Frank Okpenyen was very grateful to the chiefs and elders of the town.



"I thank the chief for giving us land to construct this facility to enable Gwiraman access good health care. I am of the conviction that communities like Tumentu and others would get CHPS compound very soon", he said.



He allayed their fears on the matter of abandoning projects and assured them that all projects started by this government in the municipality would be completed as soon as possible.



The MCE, took the opportunity to thank the residents for retaining the NPP party in government and charged them to continue to support President Akufo-Addo to deliver for the nation at large.



Mr. Abdul Rahman Issiful, the Community Health Officer at the facility, commended the MCE and President Akufo-Addo for the provision of the facility to ease the burden of travelling long distances to access basic health care.



On his part, the Chief of the area, Nana Kwame Mesu II, expressed his gratitude to the MCE in alleviating their biggest challenge by bringing health care facility to their doorstep.



However, the CHPS compound would survive with the involvement of the community; therefore he called on the people to ensure safety and proper care of the facility by engaging in communal labour.



In the appointment of next MCE, Tufuhene Kwasi Amponsah appealed to his Excellency President Akufo-Addo to retain Mr. Frank Okpenyen in order to continue his good works.



He said all the undergoing projects would come to a standstill if new MCE is appointed which would hinder the community from development.



Some of the major projects brought to the area include Cocoa District, Road construction, Building of CHPS compound, Schools among others.



Mr. Kenneth Amoah, who is the Assembly Member of the area, expressed his excitement on behalf of the community and said his expectation has been met.



He said the issue of women embarking on long journeys to deliver which often times result in death or complications have been solved.



However, he urged all and sundry to patronize the facility so that it would be upgraded in the near future.