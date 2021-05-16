Nzema Akropong Chief was a development oriented - Ofosu-Ampofo pays tribute

Regional News of Sunday, 16 May 2021

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has said the late Nana Adu Kwaw II, the Divisional Chief of Nzema Akropong in Ellembelle District of the Western Region was a bold chief.



He also said the late chief who was a member of the Judicial Committee of the Eastern Nzema Traditional Council was development-oriented and that guided his preference for NDC throughout his life.



"Nana Akropong was a bold Chief and a very development-oriented person who fought for developmental projects to come to Nzema and NDC will forever be grateful to him, Nzemas have lost a great personality," Ofosu Ampofo paid glowing tribute to the late Nana Adu Kwaw II.



The NDC National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo made these remarks known during the final funeral rites of the late chief at Nzema Akropong on Friday, May 14, 2021.



Mr Ofosu-Ampofo seized the opportunity to thank the good people of Nzema for voting massively for the NDC in any general election.



"In fact, NDC is grateful to the good people of Nzema namely Ellembelle, Jomoro and Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira for always voting massively for NDC, and let me repeat that we are so grateful as a party and do not take that for granted at all," stressed.



He recounted the massive infrastructure development including roads, schools, water and industries such as Ghana Gas and Eni Gas brought by the NDC government as the reasons why the three constituencies voted for the NDC.



Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo was accompanied by the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia; NDC Deputy General Secretary, Peter Otukonor; former Ghana Gas CEO and former Health Minister, Dr George Sipah Yankey; NDC Western Regional, Nana Kwame Toku, Ellembelle MP and former Energy Minister, Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah among others.



Meanwhile, the family thanked the NDC Executives for joining them to give a befitting burial to their late father, Nana Adu Kwaw.



They also thanked the Ellembelle MP, Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah and the NDC government for connecting their community, Nzema Akropong to the national electricity grid and also built a health center for the area.



The late Nana Adu Kwaw II was born on March 7th, 1949.



He became the Divisional Chief of Nzema Akropong in the year 1986.



He therefore, left behind behind a wife, Madam Mary Adu Kwaw and 12 children.



He once served in the PNDC government.



The late Nana Adu Kwaw II, died on Tuesday dawn, February 23rd, 2021 at Saint Martin de Porres Hospital at Eikwe in the Ellembelle District after a short illness.