Nyantakyi won't contest NPP primary 'if he has a conscience' – Vitus Azeem

Anti-corruption advocate, Vitus Azeem has criticized the former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi’s bid for the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary in Ejisu constituency in the Ashanti region.



Vitus Azeem raised moral questions regarding Nyantakyi's decision to vie for political office.



According to him, despite the absence of legal prohibitions against his candidacy, there is a lingering stain of corruption allegations that could compromise his suitability for the office he is vying for.



Speaking in an interview on Citi News on April 3, 2024, he urged Nyantakyi to carefully consider the ethical implications before proceeding with his bid.



“Whether he has been prosecuted or not, it is a dent on him and it cannot easily be wiped away. It may not be possible to legally bar him from contesting but as somebody interested in parliament, he shouldn't even consider contesting for an election.



“It is not even the fact that you come out to admit that you paid money but the mere fact that at the very beginning, he was the key player in the Anas investigations and even though he has not been investigated and prosecuted, he too has not been able to exonerate himself and has now implicated himself by admitting that he paid money to Anas to stop him from airing the exposé because it contained information that will further implicate him. If he has a conscience, he should not stand,” citinewsroom.com quoted him to have said.



The Ejisu seat has become vacant following the demise of Member of Parliament and Deputy Minister of Finance John Kumah.



