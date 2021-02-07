Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 7 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nyankomasu bullion van robbers who killed a police officer arrested

File photo: The suspects are Martin Tei aged 27 and John Appiah Raymond aged 31

Two persons, Martin Tei aged 27 and John Appiah Raymond aged 31 have been arrested by personnel of the Ghana Police Service for being behind the recent robbery attack on a bullion van that resulted in the death of a police officer.



The two according to an Adom News report sighted by GhanaWeb were arrested in a police operation at Kasoa on the dawn of Saturday, February 6, 2021.



They are said to have been apprehended by the police at their hideout at Kasoa Ota-City.



The suspects in their bid to escape arrest jumped from a two-storey building but were accosted by other police personnel on the ground floor.



Police say they are being prepared for transfer to Kumasi after their statements are taken for further investigation and prosecution to commence.



The robbery incident was reported to have taken place on the Adansi Fomena road in the Ashanti region of Ghana.



A police officer detailed for an escort was shot dead by the robbers when the bullion van he was attached to was attacked.



The robbers ended up bolting with the monies in the bullion van after shot at and deflated all the tyres.



The robbers besides taking the money in the van took away the AK-47 riffle of the deceased police officer.