General News of Saturday, 14 November 2020

Source: The Herald

Nyaho-Tamakloe denies reports linking him to the last hours of Rawlings

Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe and Jerry John Rawlings

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has vehemently denied reports linking him to the last hours of ex-President Jerry John Rawlings.



He also denied being Mr. Rawlings' medical doctor and struggled to save him but to no avail.



Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe further denied reports of an altercation between him and Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings prior to the ex-President's death on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Cardiothoracic Centre in Accra.



Reports making rounds had claimed that Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe, had a disagreement with Mrs. Rawlings on which medical facility to treat Mr. Rawlings when he was taken ill.



The claim which had been attributed to Myxzonline.com and gone viral on various social media platforms, said: "Rawlings' wife was not happy because Dr. Nyaho didn't allow the specialists from Nana Addo to treat him".



It said, "when the former President was not feeling well on Sunday, he (Rawlings) called his personal Doctor Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, who went to his residence with two specialists".



"They later took him to the Nyaho clinic because they didn't send a lot of equipment to his house".



"Upon reaching the Nyaho clinic, Nana Addo also sent two specialists from the presidency to treat him at the Nyaho clinic, but Dr. Nyaho, didn't allow them to touch him".



"Rawlings's wife was not happy because Dr. Nyaho didn't allow the specialists from Nana Addo to treat him".



"So he (sic) insisted her husband should be moved from Nyaho clinic to Korle-bu for treatment".



"Dr. Nyaho, advised her not to send Rawlings to Korle-bu hospital, but she refused and sent him to the cardiology department in KBTH".



"The question is, who told Nana Addo, Rawlings was ill and admitted at Nyaho clinic? Watch this space as the story unfolds".



According to the publication, the struggle of the ailing Rawlings continued for a while, until Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe and his team of medical officers, succumbed to the demands of Mrs. Rawlings.



But, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe, a retired doctor of Ghana Army, has in an interview with The Herald, refuted the claims, saying the last time he met Mr. Rawlings was sometime in September when he and some chiefs from the Keta area in the Volta Region, went to his residence to commiserate with him over his mother's death.



He mentioned, Rawlings' maternal cousin, Michael Sousoudis, was present when he met with the late Military leader who passed away at age 73.



He revealed that the late Rawlings was his cousin, as the late Victoria Agbotui, Rawlings' mother, shared had a grandmother who was a Tamakloe from Whuti.



He revealed that Madam Victoria Agbotui's mortal remains on its way to Dzelukope in the Keta Municipality for burial, was brought to the ancestral home of the Tamakloes briefly, but Mr. Rawlings, was not part of the delegation, rather, it was his first daughter, Dr. Zanetor Rawlings, who accompanied her grandmother's corpse in the company of Daniel Abodakpui.



According to Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe, due to Rawlings' absence from Whuti, they couldn't meet.



Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe, asked the public to disregard the claims, insisting it is a figment of someone's fertile imagination, saying there is no iota of truth in it.







