Regional News of Friday, 22 January 2021

Source: GNA

Nyagbo Traditional Council condemns unwarranted attacks on Justice Honyenuga

Justice Honyenuga double as the Paramount Chief of the Nyagbo Traditional Area

The Nyagbo Traditional Council, Elders, Youth, Asafo Groups and Citizens of Nyagbo, have condemned attempts by “some group of persons” to dent the reputation of Justice Clemence Jackson Honyenuga Justice of the Supreme Court.



Justice Honyenuga also double as the Paramount Chief of the Nyagbo Traditional Area in the Volta region under the stool name, Ashuigbagbla Nyagasi V.



Tsiamihohoe Agubretu II, Chief Linguist, Nyagbo Traditional Area, in a press release signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), described the actions by the said group of persons as re-persistent and unwarranted attacks on the traditional ruler.



“We have noted with grave concern, recent orchestrated attempts by some persons and groups of persons to impugn the character and reputation of Justice Clemence Honyenuga (Ashuigbagbla Nyagasi V) Justice of the Supreme Court and Paramount Chief of the Nyagbo Traditional Area, over unsubstantiated allegations and chicanery.”



He said the groups of people had constituted themselves into “prowling forces” with the sole aim of destroying the image, character, integrity and reputation of the Paramount Chief and his hard-won reputation as Justice of the Apex Court.



Tsiamihohoe Agubretu noted that the action of the group was also aimed at “creating disaffection for Justice Honyenuga and sowing seeds of discord between the Paramount Chief and his subjects including the Member of Parliament (MP) of the Afadjato South Constituency.”



“We also see in this, the single-minded purpose to destroy the MP’s political career,” he further stated.



The Chief Linguist said the Council was particularly dismayed at how “these prowling forces have singled out Justice Clemence Jackson Honyenuga among Justices of the Apex Court for vilification.”



He alleged that “a shadowy character called Kwaku Skirt” made a scurrilous allegation in a video, linking the traditional ruler to an infamous call or calls to a female MP in his Constituency with the intent of influencing the election of the eighth Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana.



“Prior to this latest incident, we witnessed and endured the various forms of vilification arising from the mischaracterisation of Justice Honyenuga with the intent to destroy his reputation locally, nationally and internationally.”



He noted that the “constant unjustified targeting” of the Justice of the Supreme Court and Paramount Chief of Nyagbo was “obnoxious and nauseating to us.”



“We wish to make it known and very clearly that, Justice Clemence Honyenuga (Ashuigbagbla Nyagasi V), who has been the Paramount Chief of the Nyagbo Traditional Area for close to 58 years, is an embodiment of the culture and generations of Nyagbo citizens past, present and future.



“For this reason, the Chiefs and citizens of Nyagbo will not tolerate any further targeting of our Paramount Chief and Justice of the Supreme Court with unsubstantiated allegations and chicanery.”



He said they were monitoring all fora, and cautioned “all such fabricators of unsubstantiated allegations,” would not continue without due consequences.



“Any allegations against our Paramount Chief, if they merit any substance, ought to be fully proven in the proper institutions and domain,” he added.



The Chief Linguist said while they endorsed the Judicial Council’s announced decision to ascertain the truth, they urged the Council to accelerate the investigations and make their findings public in order to exonerate Justice Honyenuga.



He implored the media and the general public to disregard any such untruths in circulation about the Paramount Chief and the Member of Parliament of the Constituency.”