Nurture children to resist domestic violence - Dept of Children

Regional News of Monday, 1 May 2023

Source: Victoria Agyemang

The Central Regional Office of the Department of Children (DoC) has called for the incorporation of more character-building lessons in the school’s curriculum to help lower the alarming rate of domestic violence among children.



Grace Kensah, an Assistant Programmes Officer at the DoC told this reporter that it was imperative to educate the children from the basics to be abreast with the issues for resolutions to reduce increased rate of domestic violence.



“We need to add education on domestic violence into the curriculum to instil the issues in the children from the basics,” she said.



She said many victims, especially the vulnerable, suffer abuse and violence due to their low knowledge on acts that contribute to domestic violence against them.



Thus, the need to begin the advocacy at the infant level to ensure they get empowered to report or resist any form of violence perpetrated against them.



The Assistant Programmes Officer said all stakeholders including churches, mosques, and others should get involved in the advocacy at their various meeting days to empower the citizenry on ending domestic violence in the country.



She charged the populace to be agent of change, be vigilant to report and expose perpetrators to face the law.



The 1992 constitution that governs the country frowns on the infringement of persons right and freedom advised perpetrators to desist from the act.



She advised persons facing domestic violence to excape and seek assistance from the necessary departments and leaders for prompt actions to be taken to help address their



Additionally, she urged the citizenry to stand for their rights and help change the socio-cultural norms to end abuses and violence.



Kensah urged the citizenry to not hide perpetrators of violence but help in seeking justice for victims of abuse within the societies