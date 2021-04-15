Nursing and Midwifery Council commences online licensing exam

General News of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Nursing and Midwifery Council (N&MC) has commenced conducting online licensing examination for its members.



This follows a successful implementation of a four-year project.



The project began in 2016 with funding from The Netherlands Government and has so far enabled the N&MC to conduct efficient, effective and credible licensing examinations for its members.



The Minister of Health, Mr. Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, said the project had positioned Ghana as the first in Africa to conduct online licensing examination for nurses and midwives.



He was happy the nursing and midwifery Council continues to earn global recognition as more countries continue to send delegates to understudy their operations