Nurses urged to discharge their duties ethically and professionally

Health News of Thursday, 16 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Jones Abeka-Baah, principal of the Akim Oda Community Health Nurses Training School in the Birim Central Municipality of the Eastern region, has urged nurses to show empathy for the sick in order to aid their quick recovery.



According to him, nurses must treat patients with dignity and respect, and their rights must be protected.



He stated that the nursing profession was a noble one aimed at providing people with quality health care and that professionals needed to be disciplined and humane when providing services.



He emphasised the importance of good work ethics in order for them to make positive contributions to national development, and he asked the nurses to dress appropriately and show respect, love, and humility to the patients, as this could be part of their healing process.



Abekah-Baah, speaking at the school’s matriculation in Akyem Oda, Birim Central Municipality, Eastern Region, advised the students to preserve life by making their patients’ needs their first port of call in their line of work.



As a result, he urged authorities to provide the school with dormitories for tutors and a bus to transport students to rural areas for clinicals.