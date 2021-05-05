Nurses and midwives urged to build capacity

Health News of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: GNA

Dr Kofi Sutherland, a Physician Specialist, has called on nurses and midwives to continually build their capacity to carry out their mandate effectively.



He said nurses and midwives were always the first to receive life into the world and seen such lives depart, which called for training and retraining to understand the human anatomy better for improved and quality health care delivery.



Dr Sutherland was speaking during the inauguration of the West Nurse Consult, an NGO, with the vision to build clinically competent nurses and midwives using evidence-based nursing practice and also improve upon the quality of health care with a focus on preventive health.



Mrs Sylvia Ofosu Dwamena, the Leader of the NGO, said the Association would organise a scientific workshop for nurses and midwives for continuous professional development and engagement in community services, among others.



The Association would also help nurses and midwives to incorporate the best research evidence into their practice and to improve health-seeking behaviours of individuals in the community.