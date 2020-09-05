Health News of Saturday, 5 September 2020

Source: GNA

Nurses and Midwives urged to remain calm over conditions of service

Heads of GRNMA were unable to conclude the conditions of service with govt

The leadership of Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) and it's Allied Associations have called on members to remain calm while they engaged the Government over their conditions of service.



A statement jointly signed by Mrs Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, the President of the GRNMA and Mr David Tenkorang Twum, the GRNMA General Secretary, said the conditions of service negotiation meeting held on September 3, 2020 was not conclusive.



By September 17, 2020, it said, a government team was expected to further engage the GRNMA and its allied associations to conclude discussions on the Non-Core Category 2 & 3 allowances.



“We have expressed our utmost displeasure regarding the positional negotiation method being adopted by the employer (government) contrary to the demands of Section 97 of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651)”, the statement noted.



The Allied Associations comprised Ghana Certified Registered Anesthetists, Ghana Physician Assistants Association, Community Health Nurses Association of Ghana and Ghana Registered Midwives Association.





