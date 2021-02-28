Regional News of Sunday, 28 February 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Nurse shot dead, 3 others injured in robbery attack at Wenchi

The injured are currently receiving treatment at the Wenchi Methodist Hospital

A 25-year-old nurse, Erica Adufa died instantly in a robbery attack on the Subinso – Nchiraa road in the Wenchi Municipality Saturday evening.



The armed robbers shot at a taxi Opel Astra car in which she was travelling en route to Nchiraa from Subinso II, leaving the driver in critical condition with two other passengers sustaining various degree of injury.



The injured are currently receiving treatment at the Wenchi Methodist Hospital.



One of the victims, Ofosu Nuamah, a 50-year-old mason said the robbers rushed to the middle of the road and started firing gunshots resulting in the death of the nurse.



The Medical Director at Wenchi Methodist Hospital, Dr. Oman disclosed that the passenger who’s in a critical condition has been referred to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.



The Police are yet to make any arrest as well as comment on the incident.