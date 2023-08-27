Nurse narrates how deplorable roads prevents her from wearing her uniform to work

Regional News of Sunday, 27 August 2023

A nurse at Kotokurom, a suburb of Sunyani in the Bono region has recounted the ordeal she and her colleagues are facing due to the terrible nature of roads in the vicinity.



According to her, nurses in the area cannot wear their uniforms when going to work because it will be messy by the time they get to their destination.



She expressed her utmost displeasure at the poor nature of the road in the area as it hinders the progress of their work and negatively affects the delivery of services as health professionals.



Speaking in a viral video posted on social media, the nurse whose name is not known, disclosed that drivers avoid picking them up late at night due to the nature of the road.



“Every resident of Kotokurom will testify to what I am saying because everyone is facing this kind of problem. We have been quiet about it but this time around we will voice it out. Sometimes when you're going to work you have to put your uniform in a bag and wear it when you get to work. So just imagine there is an emergency at work, and you have to change your attire before attending to the patient.



"We can't wear our uniforms to work and drivers are hesitant to pick us up at late night due to the nature of the road. Sometimes we would end up discolouring our uniform with muddy water," she said.



The aggrieved nurse called on the government to come to their rescue and fix the roads to ameliorate their plight and provide the best of services to the people of Kotokurom.



“You [government] should come and fix the roads for us as you promised when you needed our votes during the elections,” she added.



