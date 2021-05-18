Nurse inflicts cutlass wounds on neighbour at Kwesimintsim

General News of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Ishmael Asiedu, a nurse with the Kwesimintsim Hospital in the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality of the Western region has allegedly inflicted severe cutlass wounds on his neighbour



The ghastly incident happened during a verbal altercation between the two neighbours over who has the right to have in his possession keys to the source of water at the house



A neighbour who was present at the incident said the wife of the victim identified as Nana Sarfowaa was demanding the keys to the water reservoir from Ishmael Asiedu but refused to release the said keys and attempted to beat Sarfowaa. The victim who is Sarfowaa’s husband in a bid to save the wife from being beaten rather in the end suffered severe cutlass wounds on the head.



The victim Richard Cudjoe is currently receiving medical attention.



When contacted on phone by Empire News’ Emmanuel Ohene-Gyan Kwesimintsim police commander Supt Lennox Aidoo said the suspect has been charged and will be arraigned before a competent court of jurisdiction on Wednesday, May 18th, 2021.