Nurse-for-Cash Trade: Negotiation should benefit us - Ex-Nursing trainees PRO

General News of Tuesday, 6 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former spokesperson for the Ghana Nurse-Midwife Trainees' Association (GNMTA), Akugri Gadafi-Avokbil, has admonished government to properly go into negotiation with the UK government in exporting nurses to their country.



He claims that as part of the bilateral cooperation between Ghana and the UK, the announcement of the government exporting nurses to the United Kingdom to support in the health sector has been warmly received by the nursing fraternity. A move he believes would curtail the rate of unemployed nurses in the country.



“They should do proper negotiations to benefit the nurses, because if the negotiations favour the government alone, and the nurses do not enjoy in terms of salary, then that becomes unfair. So they should properly negotiate with the UK government to ensure that the nurses will be well catered for,” he said in a phone conversation with GhanaWeb.



Akugri further alleged that due to the yet to be implemented agreement, Ghana has cancelled all clearance guaranteeing nurses to travel outside the country to work. His allegation could not be independently verified by GhanaWeb.



Per the Nurse-for-Cash agreement announced by Health Minister Kweku Agyeman-Manu on the floor of parliament on Monday, December 5, 2022 during the debate of the 2023 budget, each nurse Ghana sends to the UK is likely to fetch the West African country £1,000.



