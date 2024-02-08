Nurse dies in fatal crash at Bimbilla

Regional News of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A nurse in his 40s, returning from a night shift at Bimbilla Hospital, has tragically lost his life after being struck by a Kia Renault.



Eyewitnesses who recounted the incident to Citinewsroom.com said that a Benz bus travelling in the wrong direction caused the Kia Renault to swerve, leading to the fatal collision.



The Nanumba North Municipal Chief Executive, Abdulai Yaqoub, confirmed the incident.



The police have taken the nurse's body to the hospital morgue, and the drivers involved have been apprehended and are currently in police custody.



However, the driver of the Benz bus has refuted the incident, claiming to have passed the scene before the collision occurred, presenting a conflicting statement.





NAY/OGB