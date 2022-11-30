Nurse abused by A/R NSS boss transferred, receiving psychological support - GRNMA

General News of Wednesday, 30 November 2022

An unnamed nurse who engaged in a heated exchange with a public official in the Ashanti Region has been transferred from her duty post at the Manhyia District Hospital and is being given psychological support.



This was revealed by the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) stating that the actions taken are to ensure her mental safety after a clash with the Ashanti Regional director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), Alex Opoku-Mensah.



Mr. David Tenkoreng-Twum, the GRNMA's General Secretary in an interview on JoyNews’ The Pulse programme on November 29, confirmed the transfer of the nurse.



“As I am talking to you, we have removed the nurse as quickly as possible from the hospital. The said nurse is now being given psychological support to ensure her mental safety,” he said.



'This has never been my style' - Ashanti Regional NSS director issues apology for 'mishap'



Alex Opoku-Mensah, who has been caught in the middle of an altercation that he had with a nurse issued an apology after the almost 10-minute exchange went viral on social media.



In the audio recording of the incident, Mr. Alex Poku-Mensah is heard hurling insults and threats at the nurse for allegedly intimidating his daughter, who is a house officer at the hospital.



But in an apology shared on his Facebook page, Alex Poku-Mensah stated that what happened was not his style.



“I understand the disappointment and appreciate the inconvenience my action has caused the general public as well as the nursing fraternity and Manhyia Hospital.



“This has never been my style but for a genuine reason to mediate a persistent issue between my daughter (doctor) and a colleague nurse who I as well consider my daughter,” he wrote.



He described what happened as a ‘mishap’ and asked for forgiveness.



“I do apologize for any mishap and assure all, there shall not be a repetition of such. I look forward to maintaining a cordial relationship between any affected person,” he added.



