Nungua youth to receive vocational training skills to curb unemployment

Regional News of Friday, 2 June 2023

Source: Khalid Abdul-Rahman, Contributor

As part of efforts to support the youth to acquire vocational skills, to get them ready for the job market and improve their livelihoods, the King Welentsi III Foundation, founded by the Paramount Chief of Nungua, King Prof. Odaifio Welentsi III, has outdoored an initiative dubbed ‘Foundation Youth Empowerment Program’



The revered King and Prof. Odaifio Welentsi III, who is also the President of Nungua Traditional Council and Vice President of Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, said the initiative seeks to provide requisite vocational skills for the youth in the Nungua community and its environs.



The Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, Eric Bortey Djenge, speaking at the event, explained that the project, which is the first phase, will provide training to the youth in tailoring, fashion and designing.



He added that the second phase of the Youth Empowerment Program will focus on other vocational skills such as hair and beauty among others.



“This initiative will help reduce unemployment among the youth in Nungua and provide them with the opportunity to make a living and improve their livelihoods. So far over 50 youth have applied for the programme after it was advertised."



“Some participants have already registered, screened and have been completed the selection process which has seen about 11 of them selected so far,” he said.



Eric Bortey said vocational equipment, such as sewing machines and over 20 sewing materials, have been donated to support the implementation of the program.



He added that cost of participants' three-year training will be borne by the King Welentsi III Foundation.



Chairman of the occasion, Nii Boi Abbey, called on the beneficiaries of the program to take keen advantage of the initiative to learn these valuable vocational skills.



Programs Director of the Foundation, Mr. Peter Anum expressed gratitude to the King and Prof. Odaifio Welentsi III for his relenting and continuous support to the youth of the area.



He further urged beneficiaries of the program to remain focused in achieving their goals.



