Nungua Traditional Council displeased at Sowah Din Family, Lands Commission over boundary demarcation

Regional News of Monday, 3 April 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Nungua Traditional Council has expressed disappointment over an ongoing land demarcation exercise around the Nungua Imanjor Lands by the Sowah Din Family of Teshie and the Land Commission without their concerns.



Speaking to the media in Accra, the Oblantei Mantse of Nungua Traditional Area, Nii Bortey Okplen Dzalesene II, said his reaction is in relation to a media report that the Sowah Din Family has trespassed on a parcel of land which falls within the Nungua Stool Lands all in the name of demarcation.



According to Nii Okplen, the law mandates that in a situation of land demarcation, all parties that fall within must be notified but in the case of the Sowah Din Family of Teshie the major party is sidelined.



“I cannot fathom their reason but this has made me have a foul suspicion about the intention behind their action,” he stated.



At any boundary demarcation, all the interested parties inputs are required to ensure peace prevails at the end but unfortunately, the Sowah Din people of Teshie didn’t follow this procedure and “we think is an unfair exercise.”



“What makes the situation more dangerous and deliberate is the involvement of the Lands Commission, the body responsible for land administration in the country who ought to have known better.”



Nii Okplen said “the Commission and the Sowah Din people must come again because boundary demarcation is not done by one party and we must be involved.”



He said the Supreme Court has settled all land disputes within the Nungua Traditional area and “so when it comes to demarcation, what judgment are they depending on without consulting the interested parties.”



Nii Okplen said for the sake of peace and the fact that this is a season where all political parties are keen on electing flagbearers for their various parties, “we charge the Lands Commission to do the right thing because we don’t want anything to trigger the peace.”



“We are Ga people and so we need to meet and resolve the matter than one party in connivance with Lands Commission without recourse to the consequences,” Nii Okplen stated.



“We don’t want to believe that the Commission is in bed with the Sowah Din people of Teshie because we know they know better and are responsible for the land issues in the country.”



Nii Okplen challenged the Sowah Din Family, Lands Commission to follow the example of similar boundary demarcation between the Nungua people and Tema where both parties met with the commission and even though the process has not been completed peace has been restored.



“We want the Lands Commission and the Sowah Din Family to follow the example of Nungua Traditional Council and Tema who are currently following the due process to resolve the issue,” Nii Okplen stated.