Nungua Mantse, Gborbu Wulomo smokes peace pipe

Regional News of Monday, 10 July 2023

Source: Isaac Okoe

The Nungua Shippi Abuyeh Lokpo Kakai V in an interview has stated that, for sometime, there have been disputes in the area among their leaders being the Nungua High Priest (Gborbu Wulomo Shitse) and the Nungua Mantse, Professor Oboade Notse King Odaifio Welentsi III but, for the sake of peace and development, the two leaders has decided to forget about the past and ensure unity hence, being involved in a health walk.



He said in other to energise the youth to participate in activities of Nungua and ensure unity, the health walk was organized on the theme, "Yes We Can" which saw massive participation of the youth of Nungua and the two leaders.



The health walk he indicated, has come to stay because, it would bring them together and also, help in sharing ideas.



"I am too much impressed about the participation and I am hopping that it will be more than this nest year".



He expressed appreciations to the two leaders of Nungua and the festival Committee and all those who helped in making the programme a succeed adding that, he is of the hope that next year would be bigger than this year.



Shippi Abuyeh Lokpo Kakai V said, the who Programme eas aiming at love, and entreated the good people of Nungua to show love to one another in other.



He said, Traditional leaders of Nungua are aiming at creating job for the people and assured that, the Chief and are ever ready to give out lands to get monies to develop Nungua.



Shippi Abuyeh however, advised the youth to disist from drugs since it is not good adding that, Nungua is a blessing community because, it is only Nungua that they celebrate festival and people get everything free including free food, Free medical screening etc.



On his part, the Nungua Oblantan Mantse, Nii Okple Jalesane hinted that, walking is an important exercise needed for every person.



He averred that, the main aim for organizing the traditional health walk was to stamp the unity between the two factions in the disputes.



'You saw the Nungua Mantse and Gborbu Wulomo together as one body so, it is a very big big achievement so far as the stool is concerned. You see the number of people that has come today. They are many many many. So, it tells you how happy the people are".



He therefore, calls for corporation and understanding among themselves saying, if there arise a problem, there is the need to seat together as one people and solve the problem.



