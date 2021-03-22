Nungua EP Church-Ghana marks annual children's week in grand style

Religion of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: Bright Kwame Boatri, Contributor

District Pastor of Evangelical Presbyterian Church-Ghana, Nungua Congregation Rev. Wisdom Alorvi has urged parents and teachers to seriously take up responsibilities of ensuring that children strictly adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols.



According to him, strict adherence to the World Health Organization's safety protocols will complement the government's efforts to contain, combat and prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.



Speaking on the sidelines of Nungua E.P Church-Ghana Children's Week Celebration in Accra, District Pastor Rev. Wisdom Alorvi said "Is yearly event of the church where we allow children to demonstrate what they have been learning over the years to bring together the children ministry, the young ones and adults. The fact that we are Christians doesn't prevent us from observing the covid-19 safety protocols, death is real no matter your status in society, safety protocol is the way to prevent it, let's abide by it".



Meanwhile, Rev. Wisdom Alorvi has entreated the public to participate in the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination to complement government's efforts to prevent spread of the infectious disease.



"As for the COVID-19 vaccination, we continue to advise them to participate, go and take it, the president, Christian, Council, community, heads of churches, are deeply involved, front line health workers were part, so let's take the vaccines for protection".



Founded in 1847, E.P Church-Ghana has been at the forefront of developmental projects in the area of education, infrastructure, gospel propagation and soul-winning for the growth of Christendom.



The Nungua E.P Church-Ghana annual Week Celebration was characterised by drama, talents display, worship, preaching, choreography and memory Bible verse recitals.