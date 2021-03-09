General News of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: Starr FM

Number of bodies retrieved from Apam River rises to 13

Scenes from the Apam River

About 20 schoolchildren are feared to have drowned in the Apam sea in the Gomoa West District of the Central Region while swimming today Monday, March 8,2021.



Speaking to EIB Network’s Central Regional Correspondent Yaw Boagyan, an eyewitness said the children were school Pupils whose ages are between 9 and 13 from a basic school in the Apam area.



The eyewitness also added that authorities in the area have warned children against going near the sea area since it has been closed by the government. The victims are reportedly known in the community. It is unclear how they got to the sea without anyone knowing.



Currently, 13 dead bodies have been retrieved from the sea by the search party including the Police and local fishermen.



