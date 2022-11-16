Number of anti-Ofori-Atta NPP MPs increase to 98, set to boycott budget presentation

General News of Wednesday, 16 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The number of New Patriotic Party members of parliament calling for the sacking of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has increased to 98 from the initial 80.



The 80 MPs had earlier made calls for the dismissal of Ken Ofori-Atta and the Minister of State for Finance, Charles Adu Boahen.



The MPs later backed down following a meeting with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who asked that the minister be given time to conclude Ghana’s ongoing negotiation with the International Monetary Fund as well as the presentation of the 2023 budget in parliament.



But speaking in an interview with Joynews, the spokesperson of the 80 MPs, Andy Appiah-Kubi has stated that the group is back to their initial demand for the removal of the finance minister.



According to the Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, their renewed demand with the support of 18 other members of their caucus is because the minister’s position is now untenable.



He added that the anti-Ofori-Atta MPs will boycott the budget presentation if he is allowed to come to parliament to present the budget.



“We’ve gone back to (our demand for the President to) sack him now and therefore should the budget be presented under the stamp of the Finance Minister, we’ll not participate because as far as we’re concerned we’re never going to do business with him.



“And if we’re not going to do business with him, he does not participate in any process from the Presidency to the House. We will not participate in deliberations too,” Appiah Kubi said.



He emphasised that the only way the group will participate in the budget presentation and appropriation is if a new different person is appointed to conduct the presentation.



“We’re not saying we won’t do President’s business. We’re saying we won’t do President’s business through Ofori-Atta. So if anybody else comes with President’s business, we’ll participate,” he said.



The Majority Leader of Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu in an earlier statement had noted that the call for Mr Ofori-Atta’s removal had become a collective agenda of the caucus.



Meanwhile, the minority in parliament has moved a motion for a vote of censure to be passed against the finance minister.



The speaker of parliament has since referred the motion to an ad hoc committee for a report and recommendation to be made to the plenary.



GA/FNOQ