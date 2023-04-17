Nugblega promises to use his MP's share of the common fund to buy a grader and tipper track for Akatsi South if elected

Politics of Monday, 17 April 2023

Mr. Samuel Benedict Kwaku Nugblega, a parliamentary candidate hopeful of the opposition National Democratic Congress in the Akatsi South constituency, says all members of Parliament are entitled to three statutory funds namely, NHIS FUND, GetFund and Common Fund for the development of their constituencies and he will use his MP’s share of the Common Fund to buy a grader and tipper track for the timely reshaping of roads in the constituency.



Mr. Samuel Benedict Nugblega, who is on a campaign tour in the Wute Zone, made these promises to the party's delegates ahead of the May 13, 2023 election.



In an interaction with the delegates in the Wute Zone, Mr. Samuel Nugblega disclosed that he had decided to use his common fund share to buy a grader due to the suffering his constituents go through transporting their farm produce, pregnant women, and emergency cases to the capital town during the rainy seasons.



"It is simply unfortunate that our current MP for the past 10 years doesn't have a plan for getting the Assembly a common grader that can at least reshape your roads as the central government fails in doing the same, despite all the funds and even ex-gratias given to him through your thumps. It is time to elect leaders who think of the interests of the public, not their own profitability", he said.



The MP hopeful who is also the Director of Human Resources at the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG), has also pledged a better livelihood for his delegates if he is elected as the party's parliamentary candidate on May 13, 2023.



The outspoken Parliamentary aspirant promises to continue his initiative, dubbed "One Family, One Job Opportunity," to give residents of the Akatsi South constituency equal access to various life-transforming programs in the country.



According to him, members of his political party and even beyond should expect job opportunities, educational scholarships, and apprenticeships, among others, when elected to represent the party as its Parliamentary candidate.



"Politics is about development, and I am giving you a promise that I would touch individual lives positively if voted into power. And I shall continue the 1 family, 1 opportunity" agenda if voted into power", he stated.



According to him, his initiative would be a great opportunity for the people of Akatsi South, especially the youths, to be economically stable and have some money to further their education to the highest level of their choice.



Some delegates who were excited about the promise lauded Mr. Nugblega for his timely contribution to the development of the Akatsi South branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress.



He indicated that the fate of the youths of the constituency lies in the hands of education, and he will use the GETFUND to build schools and fund the education of needy constituents to school abroad to serve one purpose of the public trust fund.



"His job for the boys' initiative is a good one and workable, and we only hope that delegates reward him so he can fulfill those promises made to us," a prominent constituent commented.



Meanwhile, Mr. Nugblega has funded the education of some constituents and given over 300 party faithful various jobs in the public sector.



