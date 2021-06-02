Nuclear power provides affordable option for electricity generation - NPG

General News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: GNA

Dr Seth Kofi Debrah, Director, Nuclear Power Institute, Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC), says establishing a nuclear power station in Ghana will provide affordable, sustainable and reliable base-load options for electricity generation to boost economic growth.



He said a study had shown that Ghanaian industries spent about 40 per cent of their production cost on electricity compared to countries such as China, where the cost was far less.



“If you can cut down electricity cost, we will get a lot of industries coming in to set up in the country. So, these are some of the issues that we have to talk about.”



“It is not for nothing that people are moving their industries to other West African countries,” Dr Debrah said in a presentation at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ghana News Agency (GNA) and Nuclear Power Ghana (NPG).



Mr Albert Kofi Owusu, the General Manager of the GNA and Dr Stephen Yamoah, Executive Director, NPG signed the MoU on behalf of their respective institutions.



The MoU seeks a strategic communication link with the NPG to enable it to expand its information reach, effectively share knowledge on nuclear science and technology and create participatory avenues in Ghana’s choice for a nuclear power plant.



Speaking on the topic: “Status of Ghana’s Nuclear Power Programme,” Dr Debrah said developing the necessary nuclear infrastructure and building the first Nuclear Power Plant was a long-term goal, requiring careful planning and involvement of diverse stakeholders.



He said feasibility studies were done on four sites earmarked for the Nuclear Power Stations.



Dr Debrah said under Phase 1, technical considerations for the establishment of a Nuclear Power Programme in Ghana was completed, stating that the Nuclear Programme Comprehensive Report (PCR) had been submitted for Cabinet consideration.



He said the PCR was Ghana’s commitment basis document for a knowledgeable commitment on the inclusion of nuclear energy in the country’s energy mix.



Dr Debrah said nuclear energy could be used for the desalination of water to increase urban water supply.



He said the Teshie Desalination Plant was shut down because of the high cost of electricity used in the production and said nuclear radiations were being used in the treatment of fruits to preserve them from microbial activities for the export market.



Mr Kofi Owusu said the GNA was ready to deploy its hard-working journalists to ensure that the nuclear agenda got to every nook and cranny of Ghana.



He commended GNA’s partnership with the Bui Power Authority, which resulted in the refurbishment of the Agency’s head office.



“We hope that other institutions, including state enterprises, will join forces with the GNA through a strategic partnership to drive Ghana to become a self-reliant and industrialised nation,” he said.



“I am confident that together we can propel Ghana’s quest to ensure energy security, reliability and affordability of electricity by augmenting the generation mix with nuclear power.”



Dr Yamoah said one of the key recommendations of the International Atomic Energy Agency to countries seeking to develop or expand their nuclear power programme was firm sustenance of social license, adding that NPG was, therefore, keen on establishing a strong steady relationship with its stakeholders.



Also, at the event, Mr Fred Oware, Chief Executive Officer, BPA and Board Chairman, NPG, launched the GNA’s Energy Desk to promote effective reporting, knowledge sharing and the stimulation of public discourse on Nuclear Power Science and Technology in Ghana.



Professor Audrey Gadzekpo, Dean, School of Information and Communication Studies, University of Ghana, who chaired the function, said the GNA had a long track record of providing credible news, saying “the GNA is the wind beneath the wings of media houses.”



NPG is the project organisation set up to manage Ghana’s first Nuclear Power Project designated to be the eventual owner and operator of Ghana’s first Nuclear Power Plant.



