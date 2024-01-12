Ntumy assassination attempt: Watch Kofi Oduro's apology to Church of Pentecost

General News of Friday, 12 January 2024

Alabaster International Ministries founder, Prophet Kofi Oduro has apologized to the Church of Pentecost (CoP) over claims that insiders were behind an attempted assassination of its former leader, late Apostle Michael Ntumy.



Oduro, months back revisited the failed assassination of 2006, claiming among others that it was church insiders that orchestrated the attack.



He added that the assailants had admitted to the late church leader that they had been contracted by insiders to undertake the act.



In a video shared online, Prophet Oduro formally apologized to the CoP worldwide admitting that his assertions were largely unfounded and in some instances without basis.



He stated among others: "I deeply apologize for the unfortunate assertions to which I state the following:



"Number One, that the statement that elements within the Church of Pentecost were the brain behind the unfortunate attempted assassination of the former chairman was non-factual.



"My implication that the assailants mentioned to the former chairman that the people were within your fraternity were unfounded," as was some reference he made to a children's fund.



He further apologized to the late chairman and his successor "and the entire family of the COP worldwide for any unpleasantness caused them."



Apostle Ntumy's death was confirmed late last year by the Church in a statement signed and issued by Apostle Samuel Gyau Obuobi, General Secretary of the CoP.



“It is with deep sorrow that I announce the news of the passing of our beloved former Chairman, Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy (Rtd).”



“Apostle Dr Ntumy peacefully went to be with the Lord in the early hours of today, 27th December 2023,” he said.



The CoP General Secretary said Apostle Dr Ntumy was not only a revered man of God but also an inspirational leader.





