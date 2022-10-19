Ntim fulfils promise of party card issuance

Politics of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Stephen Ntim has fulfilled his promise of ensuring the party gets a new security-enhanced membership card.



History was made on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, when he chaired the occasion to launch and roll out new membership cards of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the Prempeh Assembly Hall in Kumasi.



The President of Ghana, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after graciously launching the new membership card – which has unique security features became the first party member to acquire what Mr Ntim calls the new NPP “Intelligence Card” in a record time.



ln his remarks, the National Chairman charged members of the party to visit their respective polling stations and register to acquire full membership status when registration begins.



This exercise, Mr Ntim noted has been decentralized for smooth participation, and also provides accurate data at the local level.



Consequently, he implored all members and sympathizers of the party to be ambassadors or crusaders of this important initiative by spreading the news and getting as many party members as possible to voluntarily register.



“It is also imperative that all forms of fraudulent approaches in the issuance of these cards are eschewed to safeguard its integrity and credibility,” Mr Ntim stressed.



He commended former national executives, his current colleague national officers, and the hardworking IT staff of the party for this exercise.



The new membership card has enhanced security features including a hologram and QR Code.



For the first time, when the card is scanned, every position the holder has held or is holding in the party will pop up.



The new biometric or electronic membership card is for easy identification, data keeping, and proper management as all members would automatically be hooked onto a centralised computer system for easy identification.



The official roll-out will enable all registered members to be in the same folder which will enhance the compilation of party data and prevent scuffles that usually characterize the compilation of party albums for primaries.



NPP members will have to go to their various polling stations to register for the new card.