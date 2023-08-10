Ntim Fordjour inspects Model STEM JHS, astro turf and road projects in Assin South

Regional News of Thursday, 10 August 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

A Deputy Minister for Education, John Ntim Fordjour has disclosed that the Assin South Model STEM JHS is nearly 50%.



The deputy minister who also doubles as the Member of Parliament for Assin South made this known on Thursday, August 10, after inspecting some key infrastructure projects initiated in the constituency.



The deputy minister was with the DCE for the area, Felicia Amissah for the inspection.



“Today, together with my DCE Hon Felicia Amissah, we inspected some ongoing projects in my Constituency. Assin South Model STEM JHS is nearly 50% complete,” he said in a tweet.



The lawmaker added that they also inspected ongoing the ongoing Astro Turf project within the constituency.



“We also inspected ongoing Astro Turf project at Assin Ngresi and the construction of Assin Manso to Ochiso road. We pray for strength to do more for our people.”