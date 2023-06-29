Ntim Fordjour congratulates Gyakye Quayson on his electoral victory

General News of Thursday, 29 June 2023

John Ntim Fordjour, the Member of Parliament for Assin South, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to James Gyakye Quayson, the newly elected Member of Parliament for Assin North Constituency.



James Gyakye Quayson emerged victorious in the highly anticipated by-election held on June 27, defying the odds and overcoming significant opposition from the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.



The electoral victory of James Gyakye Quayson is remarkable, considering the challenges he faced in his political journey since 2021.



Just last month, he was ousted from office following a Supreme Court ruling that nullified his candidature in the 2020 polls.



Furthermore, his name had been expunged from parliamentary records, making his re-entry into the political arena a significant uphill battle.



The decision by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to present Quayson as their candidate was seen as a daring move, fraught with risks.



However, the party's gamble has paid off, as the people of Assin North have once again shown their faith in Quayson by electing him to represent their interests in Parliament.



John Ntim Fordjour, a fellow parliamentarian and proud native of Assin, took to social media to commend Quayson's triumph.



“Congratulations to my own Assin brother Hon James Gyakye Quayson, MP-Elect for Assin North Constituency and the @OfficialNDCGh on the electoral victory. Grateful to all NPP members and stalwarts who joined hands with us to put up a spirited campaign. In the end, all we have is one Assin North, one Assinman and One Ghana. God bless us all!” he tweeted.



The by-election in Assin North Constituency was highly contentious, with both major political parties actively campaigning and the presidency throwing its weight behind the New Patriotic Party's candidate, Charles Owusu.



Prominent figures, including presidential flagbearers, attended rallies in Assin North, underscoring the significance of the contest.



However, in the end, it was James Gyakye Quayson who emerged victorious, earning the trust and support of the electorate.





