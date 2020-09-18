Regional News of Friday, 18 September 2020

Ntim Fordjour best first-term MP in Ghana - Assin South chiefs

MP for Assin South, John Ntim Fordjour

Chiefs in about 50 communities in Assin South assure ‘four more years’ for incumbent Member of Parliament, Rev Ntim Fordjour as they rally rank and file of the party to disregard skirt and blouse mischief and defamatory allegation about the MP on radio stations by some selfish few persons.



Chiefs in the Assin South constituency of the Central Region have assured incumbent MP, Rev John Ntim Fordjour of four more years for him following his unpredictable infrastructure and human development in the Constituency.



The Member of Parliament has continued with the fulfilment of the developmental initiatives for the Assin South communities they said.



“Our MP is only in the three and half years of his first term in Parliament but almost every community in the Constituency out of the total 246 communities in the Assin South has benefited from a two or more Infrastructure and Human development”



“We Challenge Anyone who says what we are saying is not true to come and we will show him/her pictorial Evidence to prove him wrong”.



They used the opportunity to highlight some projects Assin South communities have benefited from through the lobbying skills of their hard-working MP, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour.



1- Assin Nyamebebu has benefited from World Bank Water Project, New Health Center, construction of road and other donation to Artisans.



2- Assin Amoabin has also benefited from classroom blocks, World Bank Water project, road construction and other personal donations to Artisans.



3- Assin Damtsekrom has a 3-unit classroom block, accessibility of network, mechanized water system amongst other human development.



And many other communities in the Assin South have also equally benefited from these projects.





