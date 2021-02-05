General News of Friday, 5 February 2021

Source: Micheal Akrofi, Contributor

Nsutam chiefs & elders commend Nawara Mining Company over CSR

Nawara Company Limited built a six-unit classroom block for the people of Nsutam

The chief of Nsutam, Osabarima Kofi Sarpong Kuma Kuma and his elders together with the Zongo chiefs and the entire Muslim community of Nsutam have expressed their appreciation to Nawara Company Limited, a small scale mining company in the area for its support in the development of the town.



The company over the years had been providing both financial and material support to the people in the town which has improved the lives of the people especially school children.



The appreciation was given at the inauguration of a six-unit classroom block attached with other facilities such as a staff common room, a storeroom, a library, a urinary place and a place of convenience which Nawara assisted to construct.



In a citation which was read by the chief of Nsutam Zongo Community, Alhaji Abubakari Umari at the gathering, it stated:



"For your outstanding contribution to the Zongo community at Nsutam where the company operates, as we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words but to live by them, we will always be grateful for your support and kindness to the Zongo community through education, our success in the journey of life and as bearers of the educational institution will be your blessing."



Not only the Nsutam community has benefited from the corporate social responsibilities of the Narawa Mining Company Ltd. but all the over 22 communities and villages in the catchment areas of the company such as Nsuapemso, Osino, Saaman, Akyem Tafo, etc. be it boreholes, school infrastructures, health supports, institutional supports, 2% payment of their gross production, etc



Receiving the citation on behalf of the management of the Narawa Mining Company, the Administrator, Mr. Paul Ocran also thanked the Elders of Nsutam Community including the traditional rulers and the Zongo leaders for recognising their contributions towards the development of their community.



He said they took delight in the honour given to them and promised to continue to do more for the community.



Mr Ocran called on the elders in all the communities not to hesitate to come to them for any assistance as they've also had a good relationship with them.



They also promised not to relent in their corporate social responsibilities (CSR).