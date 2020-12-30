Politics of Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Source: 3 News

Nsuta-Kwamang-Beposo MP-elect refutes claims of dual citizenship

MP-elect for Nsuta-Kwamang-Beposo, Adelaide Yaa Agyeiwaa Ntim

The Member of Parliament-elect for Nsuta-Kwamang-Beposo in the Ashanti Region, Adelaide Yaa Agyeiwaa Ntim has refuted claims of holding dual citizenship.



Details of Adelaide Yaa Agyeiwaa Ntim’s American passport popped out on social media, alleging that she holds dual citizenship.



She, however, told 3news.com she renounced her US citizenship even before contesting in the parliamentary primaries for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“I renounced my citizenship since August 2020 because I knew I can’t hold the office of Member of Parliament with dual citizenship. So it’s untrue that I currently hold American and Ghanaian citizenship.”



Adelaide accused some members of her party for being behind circulation of the false information.



“People within my own party are behind spreading this false information. I am warning them to stop or I’ll be forced to take legal action against them.”



The country’s constitution frowns upon any instance of a Member of Parliament being a citizen of another country in addition to being a Ghanaian.



Recent history has seen a former Member of Parliament being jailed for such an offence.





